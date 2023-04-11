Jarvis registered a power-play assist and recorded five shots versus the Senators on Monday.
Jarvis has notched one goal and three assists in his last six contests, along with 17 shots on net. While the 21-year-old winger failed to produce at the same rate as last season, he needs just three more points to reach the 40-point threshold for the second consecutive year but has just two more games to do so.
