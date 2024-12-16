Jarvis recorded a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jarvis has done well on special teams over 10 games since he returned from an upper-body injury Nov. 25 versus the Stars. In that span, he has contributed eight points, including five on the power play and two while shorthanded. It's a showcase of his all-situations play, which has seen him earn 19 points over 23 outings this season. The winger also has 63 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating.