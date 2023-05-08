Jarvis tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Devils.

Jarvis set up Sebastian Aho's goal early in the second period before netting a short-handed tally in the third, beating Vitek Vanecek on a breakaway. The 21-year-old Jarvis has been productive on Carolina's top line, recording four points (two goals, two assists) in his last three games. He's up to eight points (four goals, four assists) through nine postseason contests.