Jarvis (ribs) will suit up for Tuesday's home contest against the Stars, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Jarvis landed on injured reserve shortly after getting injured and missed the last eight games as a result. The right-shot winger worked in a third-line capacity with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook at Tuesday's morning skate. Jarvis should eventually slide back into a top-six role, but for now, he'll skate on more of a defensive line while receiving power-play time.