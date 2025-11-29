Jarvis scored three goals on eight shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Jarvis, a Winnipeg native, tormented his hometown team in this contest. He opened the scoring at 16:06 of the first period and added two goals in the third, including an empty-netter, to help pace the Hurricanes' offense. The 23-year-old has racked up five goals and one assist across his last five outings, and this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 23 versus the Avalanche. Jarvis has a total of 15 goals, 22 points, 78 shots, 25 hits and a plus-3 rating through 24 appearances this season.