Jarvis had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

His goal came on the power play in the second period. Jarvis took a pass from Sebastian Aho and wired a wrister between James Reimer's blocker and body to push the score to 2-0. Jarvis has taken the great leap forward this season. He has 28 goals and 60 points in 74 contests -- both career marks -- and he has every chance to strike 30 times this season. The goals are a bit of a surprise after he scored 31 total in 150 games over two seasons prior to this year. And his shooting percentage is a difficult to replicate 17.2. But Jarvis has emerged as an important offensive weapon for the Canes, and he's only 22. He'll help you for a lot of years to come.