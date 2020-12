Jarvis agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Monday.

Jarvis racked up 98 points in 58 games for WHL Portland last season, which saw him selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center could spend another year in juniors, though the delayed start of the WHL may see the organization bring Jarvis into the professional ranks sooner than originally planned.