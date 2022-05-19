Jarvis provided a primary assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers to take Game 1.
This was a nice heads-up play from Jarvis, as he fed Sebastian Aho, who made a valiant effort to collect his own rebound at the doorstep for Carolina's lone regulation goal. Jarvis has been a key X-factor in his first crack at the playoffs; he's up to three goals and three assists through eight games.
