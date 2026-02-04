Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Lights lamp twice in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.
Both tallies came in the second period as Carolina surged out to a 3-1 lead. Jarvis has been locked in since returning from a rib injury in early January, and over the last 14 games he's produced six goals and 14 points, including three goals and five assists on the power play. His second goal Tuesday also gave his 25 for a third straight season.
