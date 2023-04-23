Jarvis scored two goals Sunday, one on the power play, during a 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring just over four minutes into the first period on a 5-on-3 man advantage, before giving the Canes a 4-0 lead early in the third by beating Ilya Sorokin on a breakaway. The tallies were the first of this postseason for Jarvis, and the power-play goal was especially remarkable considering he went the entire regular season without one. He'll look to build on this performance Tuesday as Carolina attempts to wrap up the series and advance to the second round.