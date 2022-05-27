Jarvis produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Jarvis set up Teuvo Teravainen for the go-ahead goal at 9:47 of the second period. The helper ended Jarvis' three-game point drought, as he's been contained a bit more by the Rangers' defense. The rookie winger is up to seven points (two on the power play) with 29 shots, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating while logging top-six minutes through 12 playoff outings.