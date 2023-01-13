Jarvis recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Columbus.

Jarvis picked up an assist on Brent Burns' goal in the first period before adding a tally on a rebound chance in the third. The goal was Jarvis' first since Dec. 17, as he's up to seven goals and 15 assists through 42 games. The 20-year-old winger has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but he could be poised for a breakout while playing alongside Sebastian Aho on the Canes' top line and power-play unit.