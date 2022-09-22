Jarvis (concussion) practiced with the NHL group at the Hurricanes' first on-ice session Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis dealt with a concussion he suffered in Game 7 versus the Rangers last May, but it appears the offseason has allowed him to heal. Heading into his second NHL campaign, the 20-year-old winger will look to build off of a 17-goal, 40-point effort from 68 contests last season.