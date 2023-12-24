Jarvis produced an assist, three shots on goal, five hits and a pair of penalty minutes in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Jarvis has really come alive of late, with five points in his last seven games (2G, 3A). That gives him 23 points in 33 games, putting him on pace for a 57-point season which would be a career high for him. He continues to skate mainly on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.