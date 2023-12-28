Jarvis picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Nashville.

Jarvis picked up an assist on Sebastian Aho's opening power-play tally in the first period before adding a goal on the man advantage in the second, deflecting a Michael Bunting shot past Juuse Saros. The 21-year-old Jarvis now has three goals and seven points in his last eight contests. He's up to 12 goals, 14 assists and 56 hits through 35 games this season.