Jarvis scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Jarvis set up a Sebastian Aho goal in the first period and scored one of his own in the third, but it wasn't enough to save the Hurricanes' season. Despite the team's struggles in the Eastern Conference Finals, Jarvis was positive, earning two goals and four assists over five games versus the Panthers. The 23-year-old finished the postseason at 16 points, 36 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances. He's under contract for seven more years, and after a second straight 67-point regular season, Jarvis could elevate his offense over the 70-point mark in 2025-26.