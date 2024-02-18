Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Jarvis also logged two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in a solid all-around effort. His tally early in the third period stood as the game-winner, his fourth such goal this year. On offense, he's got career highs across the board with 18 goals, 26 assists, 13 power-play points and two shorthanded points through 54 outings. He's added 127 shots on net, 86 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating while seeing steady middle-six minutes.