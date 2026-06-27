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Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Out 4-6 months after surgery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jarvis underwent shoulder surgery and will be out 4-6 months, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Friday.

Even on the short end of the recovery timeline, Jarvis would miss about a month of the regular season. The 24-year-old could be out until the middle of 2026-27 in a worst-case scenario. He had 32 goals, 34 assists and 224 shots on net over 71 regular-season outings last year but was limited to 11 points in 19 playoff contests for the eventual champions. Jarvis' absence could open the door for Jackson Blake to see a more significant role early in the year, and the Hurricanes will likely need to lean on a prospect or two to fill out the roster depending on how they fill out the team in free agency.

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