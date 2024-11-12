Jarvis won't play in Monday's road tilt against the Golden Knights due to an upper-body injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis will his first game of the season, and Tyson Jost will make his first appearance of the campaign as a result. Jarvis has produced four goals and seven assists through 13 contests. Expect an update on the right-shot winger's status ahead of Wednesday's game against Utah.