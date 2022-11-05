Jarvis recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.
Jarvis helped out on two of Sebastian Aho's three goals in the game. After a three-game point drought to end October, Jarvis has a goal and two helpers in two contests to begin November. The 20-year-old winger has six points, 22 shots, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating through 11 contests overall, putting him slightly below the pace that saw him rack up 40 points in 68 outings last season.
