Jarvis ended up with two assists in Friday's 3-0 home victory against the Sharks.

Jarvis managed to post a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot with four hits in 17:11 of ice time across 19 shifts. He won four of his nine tries at the faceoff dot, or 44.4 percent of his attempts. Although it's still early, Jarvis is currently on pace to shatter his career highs in the offensive categories in 2023-24.