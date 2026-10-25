Jarvis dished out two assists, compiled a plus-2 rating and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Jarvis distributed his first two assists of the new campaign in Saturday's clash, when he chipped in on the goals scored by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Logan Stankoven, respectively. The 24-year-old Jarvis has tallied at least one point in both of his appearances thus far since being cleared after recovering from shoulder surgery. He's a proven difference maker on the ice, and as long as his current scoring pace continues while he ramps up to full speed, Jarvis could be placed on the top line in no time. He's a priority waiver-wire addition in leagues where he has been sitting on waivers due to his injury.