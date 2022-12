Jarvis registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Jarvis briefly had to leave with a potential injury, but he was able to return and finish the contest without trouble. He has put together a six-game point streak with two goals and four assists in that span. The 20-year-old winger should continue to thrive in a top-line assignment. He's up to five tallies, eight helpers, 54 shots, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating through 26 appearances.