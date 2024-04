Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

His third-period tally wrapped up the scoring on the night, and it gave Jarvis his 30th goal of the season -- not bad for a player who had 31 in 150 games over his first two NHL campaigns. The 22-year-old winger has had a breakout season with 63 points in 79 games, and he's picked up the pace with the playoffs approaching, racking up 10 goals and 13 points over the last 14 contests.