Jarvis generated an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Jarvis earned his first helper of the year on a Sebastian Aho go-ahead goal in the third period. Through six games, Jarvis has two goals, one assist, a plus-3 rating, 15 shots on net, seven hits and five blocked shots. The 20-year-old winger had 40 points in 68 outings last year, so it's reasonable to expect his offense to trend upward slightly after a pedestrian start to the campaign.