Jarvis registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Jarvis wasn't able to keep up his hot goal-scoring run, but he chipped in with a helper on a Jaccob Slavin tally. The 21-year-old Jarvis has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in three of the Hurricanes' six games, showing that he has plenty of trust from head coach Rod Brind'Amour. Jarvis has four goals, three helpers, 18 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-3 rating through six outings.