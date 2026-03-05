Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Provides pair of helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis logged two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.
Jarvis helped out on goals by linemates Andrei Svechnikov (on the power play) and Sebastian Aho. With five points over four games since the Olympics, Jarvis continues to play well in a top-line role. The 24-year-old forward is up to 26 goals, 22 helpers, 167 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-9 rating through 53 appearances this season. He remains on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third year in a row.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Mr. Consistency strikes again•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Two points including game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Logs two power-play helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Nets shortie Monday•