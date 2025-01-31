Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Jarvis was a goal machine in January, potting 11 of his 20 tallies for the season over his last 15 games. The 22-year-old's goal Thursday gave him 20 on the campaign, as well as 40 points through 45 appearances. He's added 121 shots on net, 69 hits, 33 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Jarvis emerged as a strong all-situations player last season, and he's kept it going in 2024-25.