Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that Jarvis (undisclosed) is fine and should be ready to play in Florida on Saturday for Game 3, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Jarvis left Thursday's game briefly in the third period, but he returned to action before the end of the contest. Jarvis has four goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games this season.

