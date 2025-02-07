Jarvis posted an assist in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

The helper was Jarvis' first point over three games in February after he racked up 11 goals and four assists over 15 contests in January. The Hurricanes are still toying with their lines -- Jackson Blake got the first chance on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen following the team's blockbuster trade with Colorado, but Jarvis was in that spot Thursday. Jarvis has played pretty well this season, earning 20 goals, 21 assists, 124 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-1 rating over 48 appearances.