Jarvis scored a goal and two assists on four shots, helping the Hurricanes to a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

Jarvis picked up helpers on both of Andrei Svechnikov's goals in the first period. He would beat Jordan Binnington in the third period to give the Hurricanes a 4-1 lead. Jarvis seems to be heating up as of late, with Tuesday's performance being the second three-point game in his last three games. On the season, Jarvis has 12 goals and 30 points in 56 games.