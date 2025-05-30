Jarvis played with a shoulder injury during most of the season, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports Friday.

Jarvis rehabbed his shoulder last offseason and will do the same this summer, but he will not require surgery. Jarvis had 32 goals and 35 assists over 73 regular-season games. He was outstanding during the playoffs with six goals and 10 assists in 15 games, tied for eighth in NHL scoring.