Jarvis logged an assist and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Jarvis has three goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. He set up a Jackson Blake tally as the Hurricanes' top-line wingers continue to show chemistry. Jarvis is now at 61 points, 188 shots on net, 90 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating across 68 appearances. He'll have seven more games at most to try to match his career highs of 33 goals and 67 points, which he set last season.
