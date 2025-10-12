Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Rips home winner in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Flyers.
With just 17 seconds left on the clock, Jarvis rocketed a one-timer past Samuel Ersson from the faceoff dot, giving the 23-year-old winger the GWG in two straight contests to begin the season. Jarvis has three tallies in total, and after reaching the 30-goal plateau in each of the prior two campaigns, the 13th overall pick in the 2020 Draft could be ready to take his production to another level.
