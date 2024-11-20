Jarvis (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Flyers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday that Jarvis was "very, very doubtful" for Wednesday's matchup, so it isn't surprising to see the 22-year-old ruled out. Jarvis didn't travel with the team to Philadelphia, but Brind'Amour indicated Wednesday that the right-shot winger could join the Hurricanes later in their road trip, which includes games against New Jersey on Thursday and against Columbus on Saturday.