Jarvis scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Jarvis got a turn on the top line Tuesday, and he made the most of it with a go-ahead goal at 1:11 of the third period. The 19-year-old has been solid with three points, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in seven contests, though he entered Tuesday on a four-game point drought. Jarvis will likely have some ups and downs as a rookie adjusting to hockey's highest level, but he could score his way onto the fantasy radar.