Jarvis scored a goal while adding three shots and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Jarvis continues to find ways to produce in his first-line role, and he's found the back of the net four times over his last five games. The 22-year-old has been very productive in recent weeks, tallying 13 points (five goals, eight helpers) across his last 15 contests. He's also recorded 38 shots, 22 hits and 10 blocked shots in that span.