Jarvis scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Jarvis has gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of 16 games since the start of January, logging four goals and 11 assists in that span. His second-period tally Friday extended the Hurricanes' lead to 3-1 at the time. The 22-year-old has matched his career high in goals with 17 while posting a career-best 42 points with 125 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-6 rating through 53 appearances.