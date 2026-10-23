Jarvis scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Jarvis saw 15:15 of ice time in his first game back after shoulder surgery. The bright side is the four hits, which shows a willingness for the 24-year-old to throw the body around. He'll still be eased in a bit, but it shouldn't take him long to show his talent on offense. Jarvis produced 66 points in 71 regular-season outings last year, as well as 11 points in 19 playoff games despite the ailing shoulder.