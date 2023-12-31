Jarvis scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Jarvis' tally put the Hurricanes ahead 2-0 in the second period. The 21-year-old winger hasn't stumbled despite a move down to the third line recently. He's picked up four goals and four assists over his last 10 contests, giving him 13 tallies, 27 points (10 on the power play), 83 shots on net, 58 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 37 outings overall. The Hurricanes can roll their lines effectively, so Jarvis can be successful from just about anywhere in the lineup.