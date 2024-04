Jarvis scored two power-play goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

In an interesting statistical quirk, Jarvis was credited with just one shot on goal in the game, as his first goal came on a fortunate bounce. The winger has 14 goals and five assists over his last 18 contests. For the season, he's up to 33 tallies, 67 points (20 on the power play), 176 shots on net, 115 hits and a plus-23 rating through 81 appearances.