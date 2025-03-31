Jarvis scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, on six shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Jarvis has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games, and his last two outings have been multi-point efforts. The 23-year-old is up to 29 tallies, 58 points, 177 shots on net, 88 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 66 contests. He continues to shine as an all-situations player -- he's earned 16 power-play points and seven shorthanded points this season.