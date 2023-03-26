Jarvis failed to crack the scoresheet in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs, extending his current pointless streak to five games.

Jarvis had a great second half of February with seven points in five games (including a hat trick Feb. 16 against the Canadiens), but he's been stone cold so far in March, with just a pair of helpers in his last eight games. He's still seeing a ton of ice time, with an average TOI of 18:50 in his last three games (including 1:33 on the power play), so he remains a decent fantasy start most nights.