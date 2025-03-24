Jarvis logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Jarvis left Saturday's game versus the Kings early due to an undisclosed injury, but he didn't have to miss any extra time. His early exit Saturday saw his six-game point streak snapped, but he was right back on the scoresheet with a helper on the first of Taylor Hall's three goals in Sunday's win. Jarvis is up to 27 goals, 26 assists, 14 power-play points, 165 shots on net, 85 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 63 appearances this season.