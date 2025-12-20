Jarvis sustained an apparent upper-body injury in Friday's game versus the Panthers that head coach Rod Brind'Amour deemed "not good," and Jarvis is expected to miss some time, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Jarvis crashed into the post during overtime and appeared to be favoring his arm as he left the game. He had two assists in the contest and is now at 29 points through 34 appearances. This is a big loss for the Hurricanes, who don't have an extra forward on the roster. Fantasy managers will need to pivot to other options during Jarvis' absence.