Jarvis (shoulder) said Friday that he plans to travel with the Hurricanes during their upcoming five-game road trip, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Jarvis underwent offseason surgery to address a torn labrum and rotator cuff, but he was on the ice during training camp and could be close to making his regular-season debut after missing the first few weeks of the year. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday that he's hopeful that Jarvis will be able to suit up at some point during the road trip, though he hasn't yet been cleared to play, Henkel reports. The 24-year-old Jarvis racked up 32 goals, 34 assists, 81 hits, 27 blocked shots and 23 PIM while averaging 18:53 of ice time across 71 regular-season appearances last year.