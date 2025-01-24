Now Playing

Jarvis scored two goals and added two assists in a 7-4 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Jarvis has seven points, including five goals, in his last four games, and he has 18 goals, 20 assists and 113 shots in 42 games on the season. That's impressive output considering he's playing on the Canes third line. Jarvis is on his way to a career mark.

