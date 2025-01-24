Jarvis scored two goals and added two assists in a 7-4 win over Columbus on Thursday.
Jarvis has seven points, including five goals, in his last four games, and he has 18 goals, 20 assists and 113 shots in 42 games on the season. That's impressive output considering he's playing on the Canes third line. Jarvis is on his way to a career mark.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Third goal in last two games•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Pots pair of goals•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Scores goal Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Pots empty-netter•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Three points in Sunday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Bags three apples Saturday•