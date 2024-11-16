Jarvis (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Jarvis has already missed the last two games. He won't play Saturday versus Ottawa and Sunday against St. Louis, but he will be eligible for Wednesday's matchup in Philadelphia. However, there is no exact timeline for his return. Jarvis has four goals, 11 points, 35 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 16 hits through 13 appearances this season. Tyson Jost has been playing during Jarvis' absence.