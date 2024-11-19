Jarvis (upper body) was sporting a non-contact sweater at Tuesday's practice, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

While it seems Jarvis hasn't been cleared for contact yet, the fact that he is on the ice would seem to indicate he'll at least be traveling with the team for the Canes' upcoming three-game road trip. With a back-to-back to start the trip, it seems unlikely the winger will play in Thursday's matchup with New Jersey if he isn't cleared in time to face the Flyers on Wednesday -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out for either contest.