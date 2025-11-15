default-cbs-image
Jarvis (eye) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis was clipped by a high stick in Friday's game against the Canucks, but it looks like he'll be able to play. The 23-year-old will retain his spot on the top line and first power-play unit, so fantasy managers can be confident in keeping him active.

