Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Slated to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis (eye) is expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Jarvis was clipped by a high stick in Friday's game against the Canucks, but it looks like he'll be able to play. The 23-year-old will retain his spot on the top line and first power-play unit, so fantasy managers can be confident in keeping him active.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Game-time decision•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Absence likely to be short•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Exits after high stick to face•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Extends point streak•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Another empty-netter Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Deposits empty-netter•